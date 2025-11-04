Prince William given the keys to the city of Rio

Prince William of Wales is visiting Brazil to fulfill an environmental agenda. On Monday, while touring Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain, he received the key to the city from Mayor Eduardo Paes.

“It was an honor to receive the keys to the city at the iconic Sugarloaf Mountain in Rio de Janeiro, ahead of some exciting days with the Earthshot Prize and the United for Wildlife Program,” said the prince on social media.

The royal will participate in the Earthshot Prize award ceremony, considered one of the world's leading environmental awards. William created the accolade to identify and speed up solutions with the potential to restore the planet by 2030.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday at the Museum of Tomorrow in Rio's port area. It is expected to be attended by international leaders, innovators, scientists, philanthropists, and representatives of civil society to recognize transformative and scalable environmental solutions. Each of the five winners will receive a prize of €1 million.

The five categories to be awarded are: Protecting and Restoring Nature, Cleaning the Air, Reviving the Oceans, Building a Waste-Free World, and Fighting the Climate Crisis.

Mayor Paes said that during the visit to Sugarloaf Mountain, he showed them the city's most famous sights.

“He remembered his father's visit here. He remembered his mother's visit here. Anyway, they have a lot of affection for Brazil and especially for Rio,” Paes underlined. (Source: Agencia Brasil)