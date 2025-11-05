Brazil's Lower House passes bill to tax streaming platforms

Brazil's Lower House passed on Tuesday a bill providing for the collection of taxes on streaming services submitted by the rapporteur, Congressman Doutor Luizinho (PP-RJ). Additional wording adjustments are expected to be made on Wednesday.
As per the new norm, streaming platforms will have to pay the Contribution for the Development of the National Film Industry (Condecine). The so-called video on demand (VoD) services, such as Netflix, television via apps, such as Claro TV+, and audiovisual content sharing, such as YouTube, will have to pay the tax ranging from 0.1% to 4% depending on gross annual revenue, excluding indirect taxes and including advertising revenue. Those with revenues of up to R$4.8 million (US$889,440), which is the ceiling for small businesses in the Simples Nacional tax regime, will be exempt.
VoD services will pay from 0.5% to 4%, with fixed deductible installments ranging from R$24,000 (US$ 4,447.2) to R$7.14 million (US$1,323,042) in five brackets. Sharing services will pay rates ranging from 0.1% to 0.8%, with deductible installments ranging from R$4,800 (US$889.44) to R$1.4 million (US$259,420).
According to the report, the contribution may be reduced by 75% if more than half of the total audiovisual content offered by the platform is national.
According to the rapporteur, platforms may have up to 700 national works in their catalog as a minimum requirement to comply with the 10% quota for Brazilian content.
Filmmakers, screenwriters, producers, and audiovisual technicians protested on Monday in several capitals against the bill, claiming it “represents a historic risk of dismantling the national audiovisual industry,” as it contradicts Ancine's technical opinion and the consensus built with civil society, and favors large foreign companies in the sector. (Source: Agencia Brazil)
Just another of many taxes that have either been increased or created during nine-finger's third term....nº 22 if not mistaken.....and only the 22nd, because during the presidential campaign of 2022, he solemnly swore he would NOT raise taxes, as the “people” were already being “overtaxed” - a (fake) dig at Bolsonaro who, despite all of his failings, actually reduced the tax burden on common citizens.Posted 9 hours ago 0
The taxation of streaming companies was a ploy engineered by the Globo group, a staunch supporter of ninefinger's disastrous administration, and which has received enormous amounts of funds to divulge government propaganda - a very important strategy and a priority of this failed government.
Part of the funds collected by this new tax will be funnelled into national streaming companies, and strangely enough, the only national one, of any significance, is Globo Play.
Globo, which ostensibly prides itself for respect and the promotion of woke policies, uses Globo Play to produce films and /or TV series that concentrate on violence, crime, corruption and to incentivise the destruction of family values and decency.
So yes, TV Globo deserves to be known locally as Globo Lixo, or Globo Rubbish. A disgustingly unethical group that contradicts all of its self-proclaimed decency and correctness.
It only survives due to extremely generous handouts from the leftie, woke governmet of nine-fingers, who uses taxpayer money to keep it in business.
Since the beginning of his 3rd administration in 2023, nine-fingers has spent over R$ 2 billion on propaganda (mainly lies), a sum larger than the individual bugdets of some of the many, small (irrelevant) ministries he created to accomodate his loyal PeTista buddies. During previous PT administrations, Globo received billions - which have bought TV Globo's unwavering loyalty.