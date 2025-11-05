Election, 11 December: Do you care about the future of the Falkland Islands?

The election is a two day process, since on the 10th December, be it by land and/or air, ballot boxes collect votes from people living in the Camp (Pic Sharon Jaffray)

Since contrary to other South American governments where voting is mandatory, (Uruguay and Chile, two neighbors), and since the Falkland Islands are a very small community, without political parties, the elected Government campaigns to ensure citizens effectively vote and the bravest consider candidacy.

Have you thought about standing to be a Member of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly?

• Do you care about the future of the Falkland Islands?

• Do you want to make things better for your community?

• Do you want to help people, act on their behalf and protect their interests?

Why not stand for election as a Member of the Legislative Assembly?

It is a demanding, but rewarding and important role, where you will represent the people of the Falkland Islands. While it is important that people exercise their democratic right to vote, it is equally important that people put themselves forward for election so that the Falkland Islands can continue to be a thriving, self-determined, democracy.

Candidate forms for anyone wishing to stand as an MLA are available from the Registrar General’s office in the Townhall. You then have until 4pm on 21 November 2025 to register your intention to stand.

Proxy and Postal Votes

The Register General would like to remind the public that the closing date to apply for inclusion on the Register of Electors and to vote by means of a proxy, postal or proxy postal vote is midday on Thursday 20 November 2025. After this time no applications will be accepted.

How do I apply to be included on the Register of Electors?

Firstly, please check if you name is included on the latest Register of Electors online at https:// www.falklands.gov.fk/registry/elections/forms

If your name is not included, please contact the Registration Officer by calling 27271, email registrargeneral@townhall.gov.fk or by completing an email form online: https:// www.falklands.gov.fk/registry/

If you believe that you are not going to be able to attend in person to vote on polling day (or at a mobile polling place), then you can choose one of the following options:

• Proxy vote – someone nominated by you can vote in person on your behalf

• Postal – you can vote via the local postal system

• Postal proxy – someone nominated by you can vote on your behalf via the local postal system

Anyone who registers for a proxy, postal or postal proxy vote cannot then vote in person, unless they cancel their existing voting arrangements prior to Thursday 20 November 2025.