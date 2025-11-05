Falklands, “Faugh a Ballagh”, (Clear the Way), the Irish Regiment has arrived

The Rifles (2 RIFLES) left, greets the head of B Company, 1st Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment, right.

B Company, 1st Battalion, The Royal Irish Regiment (1 R IRISH) have officially taken over from I Company, 2nd Battalion, The Rifles (2 RIFLES) as the British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) Roulement Infantry Company (RIC), at Mount Pleasant Complex in the Falkland Islands.

The handover marks the conclusion of a successful three-month deployment for 2 RIFLES.

Their professionalism, dedication, and ability to embrace the unique challenges and opportunities of operating in the South Atlantic have been exemplary.

“All at BFSAI extend their thanks to 2 RIFLES for their outstanding contribution.”

B COY, 1 R IRISH now assumes this vital role, carrying forward the proud heritage and expertise of The Royal Irish Regiment. With their motto ‘Faugh a Ballagh’ (Clear the Way), and a strong regimental ethos; B COY are ready to continue the BFSAI mission with the same commitment and excellence as their predecessors.

The BKSAI command, “We wish 1 R IRISH every success as they uphold the UK’s commitment to the region”