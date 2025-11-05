Falklands to mark Remembrance Day on Sunday 9 November

There will be a parade of detachments from the three branches of the British armed forces and the Falkland Islands Defense Force.

The Falkland Islands will observe Remembrance Day on Sunday, 9 November 2025, marking the 107th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

According to Gilbert House, commemorations will begin with a service at Christ Church Cathedral in Stanley at 09:30, attended by the Governor, Colin Martin-Reynolds CMG; Commander British Forces, Brigadier Charlie Harmer; the Falkland Islands Government’s Chief Executive, Dr Andrea Clausen; veterans; residents and visitors, along with senior Armed Forces officers.

The service will be led by the Reverend Hayley Argles-Grant and other local ecumenical ministers. A collection will be taken for the Poppy Appeal, the emblem of remembrance inspired by the poppy fields of France. Congregants are asked to be seated by 09:15; seating will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

At approximately 10:30, a parade will form up on Ross Road and march to the Cross of Sacrifice at Stanley Cemetery. Contingents will represent the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force, the Falkland Islands Defence Force, and veterans’ associations (local and visiting). Traffic management will be in place on Ross Road East around the cemetery perimeter to facilitate the march. Youth organisations will also be present at the Cross of Sacrifice.

The Governor, the Chief Executive and the Commander British Forces will arrive at the Cross of Sacrifice at 10:48. A short service and homily will be followed by the reading of a Roll of Honour. Two minutes’ silence will be observed at 11:00.

Wreaths will then be laid by the Governor, the Chief Executive and the Commander British Forces. Members of the public wishing to lay wreaths may do so thereafter.

This is a significant occasion and the community is encouraged to attend, honouring and remembering all those who gave their lives for the peace and freedom enjoyed today. Wearing medals is considered appropriate.

Those arriving at the Cross of Sacrifice by car should do so before 10:00. Parking in cordoned-off areas is not permitted, and drivers are asked to switch off engines. Traffic will be managed during the ceremony at the main Snake Hill/James Street junction and at Hebe Street/Ross Road East, as well as east of the Cross of Sacrifice near Lafone House. Drivers are requested to wait for the parade to depart before leaving.

Remembrance is traditionally observed at 11:00 on the eleventh day of the eleventh month—the moment the 1914–1918 conflict formally ended. For practical reasons in the Falklands, the 2025 commemoration will take place on Sunday, 9 November.