High-profile event featuring Trump, Milei, and Messi, among others, kicks off in Miami

5th Wednesday, November 2025 - 10:54 UTC Full article

Machado is due to appear remotely from Venezuela

A high-profile summit featuring Presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Javier Milei of Argentina, alongside Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, is set to start on Wednesday at the America Business Forum in Miami. The unprecedented event, held at the Kaseya Center, brings together influential figures from global politics, finance, and elite sports to discuss the pivotal role of personal leadership in an era of complex global change.

Machado will address the audience on Wednesday via Zoom from Venezuela, followed by Trump's intervention, while Milei will take the stage the following day in the afternoon. Milei is expected to use this platform to reaffirm his policy of international openness and promote his vision of the “Argentine liberal revolution.” While the Casa Rosada is finalizing the President’s parallel meeting schedule, official sources have reportedly ruled out a formal meeting with Donald Trump due to conflicting commitments.

Ignacio González Castro, CEO of the America Business Forum, highlighted the significance of the participants. “Trump is the most powerful leader on the planet. His choice of this platform to speak to the world implies a huge level of responsibility,” he stated.

The forum's agenda is notably diverse, reflecting a goal to showcase leadership across various high-stakes fields.

The summit features key players from the global economy: Fahad Alsaif, Director of the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, will open the first session; Ken Griffin, CEO of Citadel, and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Bank, will offer perspectives on global finance.

Steve Witkoff, a US special envoy to the White House and negotiator involved in the Israel-Hamas peace agreement, is scheduled to speak on November 6.

World-class athletes and sports executives are also to discuss sacrifice and competitive success: Football World Cup champion Lionel Messi will speak on Wednesday, while tennis legends Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal are slated to share their experiences on Thursday. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali will discuss mechanisms that have transformed their respective global sports.