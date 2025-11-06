Albert II of Monaco praises Paraguay's sports infrastructure

The royal visitor departed for Belem in Brazil to attend COP30

Prince Albert II of Monaco concluded his first official three-day visit to Paraguay on Wednesday, wrapping up his agenda with a strong endorsement of the country's rapid development in multi-sport facilities. The Prince, who is also a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), toured the premises of the Paraguayan Olympic Committee (COP) near Asunción.

Speaking at the Olympic Aquatic Center, Prince Albert highlighted the country's investment in sports. “It is very interesting to see the exceptional development that has been achieved here in such a short time,” the Monegasque head of state stated in his only appearance before the local press.

The royal expressed confidence that the COP complex, which recently hosted the Junior Pan American Games and will be a key venue for the 2031 Pan American Games, will also serve as a potential venue for future Youth Olympic Games.

“As you know, you cannot achieve results without the right equipment and without the right space and structures for development,” he said, expressing hope that these facilities would ensure Paraguayan sports “will continue on an upward and victorious path.”

Prince Albert's visit, which began Monday, included several key activities. He held an official meeting with President Santiago Peña and First Lady Leticia Ocampo. He then toured the Itaipu hydroelectric power plant, one of the largest in the world, shared with Brazil. And he also visited the Jesuit Missions of Jesús de Tavarangüé and Santísima Trinidad in Itapúa, which are recognized as UNESCO World Heritage sites.

He then departed for Belém, Brazil, where he is scheduled to attend the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30). He is slated to speak at a round table on “Climate and Nature: Forests and Oceans,” chaired by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.