Chinese Deputy PM holds meeting with Uruguayan President in Montevideo

6th Thursday, November 2025 - 21:17 UTC

After the encounter between Orsi and Ding Xuexiang, an agreement was signed between the two countries

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi held a meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Ding Xuexiang, at the Suárez residence this week to discuss international politics and global trade, resulting in the signing of several economic, technical, and commercial cooperation agreements.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin, who also participated in the gathering, stated that his country and China operate under a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of arrangement China holds with a Latin American and Caribbean country. Uruguay is also a participant in Beijing's Belt and Road Initiative.

China has been Uruguay's main commercial partner for the last 14 years. Trade volume grew 29% in Uruguay's favor in 2024, with a 14% increase recorded through August 2025.

After the encounter, Ding Xuexiang confirmed China's interest in receiving President Orsi for a visit before March 2026 alongside Uruguayan business leaders to promote commercial cooperation and finalize long-term agreements across economic, commercial, scientific, cultural, technical, and innovation sectors.

The agreements signed on Tuesday included a general economic and technical cooperation accord and the implementation of a “single window” for international trade to simplify customs processes. In addition, China expressed its interest in exploring future understandings on environmental and sports issues.

Notably, Uruguay will assume the rotating presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) in 2026, plus that of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) in the second semester next year.

In an interview with Sputnik on Thursday, Uruguayan Foreign Affairs expert Marcos Soto highlighted the possibility of his country pressuring Mercosur into a closer relationship with China, potentially including a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Since 2016, Uruguay has sought to be the gateway for a China-Mercosur FTA. However, reticence from Argentina and Brazil (due to industrial protectionist traditions) has stalled both a bloc-wide agreement and Uruguay's attempts to secure a bilateral deal. Mercosur statutes require all members to approve such agreements. However, Soto noted that a clear consensus for a trade agreement is still lacking within Mercosur, despite good relations between China and Brazil.