Sheinbaum files complaint against man accused of groping her

6th Thursday, November 2025 - 10:54 UTC

“As a woman, and on behalf of all Mexican women: it should not happen,” Sheinbaum stressed

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Wednesday that she had filed a formal complaint against a man captured on video allegedly groping her during a walk in Mexico City the day before. The suspect has reportedly been arrested.

During a press conference, President Sheinbaum emphasized that her decision was made on behalf of all women in the country. “If I don't report it — besides the fact that it is a crime — then what position are all Mexican women left in?” Sheinbaum asked reporters. “If this can happen to the president, what can happen to all the young women in our country?”

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was sexually assaulted on Tuesday, while interacting with passers-by on the streets of Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/8K2u1XMJyl — FRANCE 24 English (@France24_en) November 5, 2025

Video footage of the incident, which has circulated online, shows President Sheinbaum interacting with people on a crowded street near the National Palace. As she turned, a man approached her from behind, put his arm around her shoulder, appeared to try to kiss her cheek, and was subsequently seen sliding his hand down her side, appearing to grope her hip and chest.

A staff member, identified by Sheinbaum as Juan José, intervened to move the man away. Sheinbaum noted that she was unaware of the extent of the harassment at the moment it occurred, realizing the full scope only after viewing the video later. She described the man as “totally drunk.”

The President filed the complaint at the Mexico City Attorney General's Office for the local offense of “harassment.” She later stated that the same individual was reported to have harassed other women on the street.

“First of all, this is something that should never happen in our country. I'm not saying this as the president, but as a woman, and on behalf of all Mexican women: it should not happen,” Sheinbaum asserted.

The concept of harassment in Mexican law allows for the punishment of offenders without requiring proof of intent for sexual assault, offering a legal pathway to penalize obscene touching and comments that violate a victim's dignity.

Sheinbaum confirmed that she has called for a review of where harassment is currently classified as a criminal offense across all states and announced the launch of a new public campaign to promote respect for women and emphasize that harassment is a crime.

The incident has highlighted the security challenges for the President, who often seeks to maintain close public contact, and has sparked widespread concern over the daily reality of harassment faced by women in Mexico.