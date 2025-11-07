Falklands, Parental Fees Cap Raised Under Childcare Subsidy Regulations

The Falkland Islands Executive Council (ExCo) has approved an amendment to the Childcare Subsidy Regulations 2021 to raise the cap on parental fees from £2.75 to £3 an hour. This change in the cap will allow registered childcare providers to set the parental fee at any value up to £3 an hour. The change in the cap will take place once the Childcare Subsidy Regulations have been published in the Gazette.

Evidence presented by providers indicates that current fees and subsidies do not adequately cover the costs of delivering quality childcare. Since the Childcare Subsidy Regulations were first passed in 2021 the FIG subsidy has been increased several times, but the parental fee has not been changed. Raising the cap will enable providers to set a parental fee that better reflects their operating circumstances, staffing requirements, and the standard of care they deliver.

The change to the cap recognizes the financial realities faced by providers. The change allows providers greater flexibility to manage operational costs, invest in staff training, and continue delivering high-quality care.

The childcare subsidy itself remains unchanged, and FIG continues to provide financial support to help families’ access childcare. The Education Department will work closely with childcare providers to ensure families are informed of any changes to fees and to monitor the impact of the new arrangements.

ExCo also approved a recommendation to be made to the new Legislative Assembly to undertake a comprehensive review of the Childcare Subsidy. This review will aim to ensure that the subsidy achieves its intended objectives and continues to support families and the long-term sustainability of high-quality childcare.

Falkland Islands Government Director of Education, Sarah Stannard, said: “Childcare providers play a vital role in supporting families to work and in supporting good levels of development for early years children. This decision recognizes the financial pressures they face and ensures that providers have the flexibility needed to continue offering childcare”.