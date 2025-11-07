New trial against CFK begins in Buenos Aires

Given the high number of witnesses and defendants, the court expects the trial to last several years

The so-called “notebook” trial against former Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK) kicked off in Buenos Aires on Thursday in a streaming fashion, with the defendant appearing online from her house arrest, where she is already serving another sentence for corruption.

CFK was singled out by prosecutors as the leader of an illicit association of another 86 defendants, including former Planning Minister Julio De Vido and other high-ranking officials within her administration. The proceedings are broadcast on Tuesdays and Thursdays to ensure transparency, judges Enrique Méndez Signori, Fernando Canero, and Germán Castelli decided.

Thursday's opening session focused on reading the formal indictment drafted by Prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. The document also mentioned the late Néstor Carlos Kirchner (2003-2007), covering the entire period of the Kirchner administrations (2003-2015), detailing hundreds of illicit acts, including the dates, actors, locations, purpose, and amounts of bribes, with the accusation placing Cristina Kirchner as the “final recipient of the money” in the vast majority of transactions. The reading of the indictments is expected to last throughout November.

Following the reading, defense lawyers and plaintiffs will raise preliminary issues, which the judges typically defer until the end of the trial. The next stage involves the defendants' interrogations, which the prosecution prefers to be done in person. This phase will remain publicly accessible via open Zoom.

The subsequent presentation of evidence by more than 440 witnesses and experts will not be broadcast on YouTube, with access restricted to accredited journalists and public observers via a closed Zoom to prevent witnesses from tailoring their testimony. Transmission will resume for the public via YouTube for the closing arguments and the reading of the final verdict. Given the high number of witnesses and 86 defendants, the court expects the trial to last several years.

On Thursday, the tribunal rejected a request for probation (suspension of trial in exchange for community service and a fine of 209 million pesos) from indicted businessman Patricio Gerbi, who had cooperated as a repentant witness, after Prosecutor Fabiana León objected.