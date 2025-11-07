US Senate rejects resolution to curb Trump’s military actions in Venezuela

The US Senate, controlled by Republicans, rejected on Thursday a bipartisan resolution that sought to block President Donald Trump from launching military operations in Venezuela without congressional approval. The measure was defeated 51 to 49, with only two Republican senators siding with Democrats.
The proposal, drafted by Senators Tim Kaine, Adam Schiff, and Republican Rand Paul, aimed to reaffirm Congress’s authority as the only body empowered to declare war. It was the second failed attempt to limit the president’s ability to act unilaterally after a similar vote in October.
The vote came a day after senior administration officials told lawmakers that the US government “currently lacks legal justification” for striking targets inside Venezuela. The admission was made during a classified briefing led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth—the first joint session they have held with legislators regarding Washington’s campaign of military strikes on alleged “narco-boats” in the Caribbean.
Democratic Representative Adam Smith, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said afterward that “the administration doesn’t want to go to war with Venezuela,” but warned that Trump “is famous for his chaotic way of doing things. He can change his mind very quickly.”
Since September 2, US strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific have reportedly killed at least 66 people, according to media and military sources. Experts and lawmakers question the legality of these operations, noting that Congress has not authorized them.
Meanwhile, the USS Gerald Ford, the largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet, is heading to the Caribbean to reinforce a deployment of over 10,000 troops already stationed in international waters off Venezuela’s coast. “President Trump has been clear: we will continue targeting narcoterrorists trafficking illicit drugs,” said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.
Russia has sent Kalibr, Iskander, and some Oreshnik missiles to Venezuela. The transport was carried out by two Russian ships and six Ilyushin cargo ships.Posted 8 hours ago 0
Two Russian warships are based off the Venezuelan coast to help defend Caracas and important military installations. Much military equipment has been transferred to the mountains surrounding Caracas and the country's main cities. It's worth noting that these mountainous elevations mark the beginning of the Amazon rainforest. Venezuela is prepared to deliver the biggest beating the Americans have ever suffered.
With the armaments provided by Russia, Venezuela will have the capacity to sink ALL ships and aircraft carriers in the Caribbean. It will have the capacity to destroy all the military bases of the evil Empire in that region. And if Venezuela wants, to devastate the cities on the east coast of the United States.
Remember Cartagena de Indias! Beware of Venezuela!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X14MldsQfuE
Grow up Bras.Posted 8 hours ago 0
The U.S. Navy is largely composed of scrap metal from the 70s and 80s. This reminds me of the Spanish-American War of the early 20th century where American battleships sank Spain's obsolete sailing ships. Only this time the obsolete ships are those of the Americans themselves.Posted 7 hours ago 0