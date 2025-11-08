Milei promotes Argentina's business climate at NY event

Milei's event at the Council of the Americas drew attendees from major business firms

Argentine President Javier Milei concluded his trip to the United States on Friday, spending the day in New York, where he met with high-profile business leaders and made a significant personal visit to a revered religious site.

Joined by a key economic and political delegation, which included Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo and Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, he held a private meeting at the Council of the Americas, which gathers top executives from major international corporations. Milei's presentation was titled “New Investment Opportunities in Argentina.”

During the meeting, which lasted an hour and a half, President Milei encouraged the executives to invest in Argentina, highlighting the government's measures aimed at generating “predictability and attracting capital.” He then detailed labor and tax reforms planned to improve the country's business climate, including the newly implemented RIGI (Regime of Incentive for Large Investments), which provides significant tax exemptions for incoming capital.

Attendees represented a powerful cross-section of global commerce, including executives from Pfizer, Merck, Sharpe and Dohme, Morgan Stanley, Cisco Systems, Salesforce, FedEx, Glencore, Newmont Corporation, The AES Corporation, McEwen Copper Inc

The New York visit followed Milei's participation in a political forum in Miami, where he had spoken about the virtues of capitalism.

Following his presentation to investors, President Milei made a private and recurrent pilgrimage to the Ohel in the Queens neighborhood. This is the tomb of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Lubavitcher Rebbe, a spiritual leader of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement. Milei visits the Ohel when in New York, having notably requested a blessing for his presidential bid there in July 2023. Reports indicate that the purpose of this latest visit was to give thanks for his recent election victory on October 26.

Later on Friday, the delegation was scheduled to depart for Bolivia, where President Milei will attend the inauguration of the new president, Rodrigo Paz, before returning to Buenos Aires on Saturday.