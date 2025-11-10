Antarctica expedition company flies guests in helicopter to Emperor penguins island

Quark Expeditions announced that by using two twin-engine helicopters from the Ultramarine, it brought guests to the remote Snow Hill Island Emperor penguin colony. “After months of in-depth preparation, the expedition team took to the skies at dawn with our two twin-engine Airbus helicopters to deliver our guests to the famed Emperor penguin colony,” said Expedition Leader Ryan McDevitt.

“Agility, efficiency, and most of all, safety, led the way to a successful operation that undoubtedly left our guests with a life-changing experience that will stay with them forever,” added McDevitt.

Quark said in a press release that, under the leadership of McDevitt, Captain Roy Laud and Lead Pilot Jonny Mutch, this success marks the launch of the company’s Antarctica 2025-26 season.

According to the company, the expedition departed Ushuaia last Friday for the first of two Snow Hill voyages. Captain Laud and his bridge team navigated the Ultramarine through the Antarctic Sound and Erebus and Terror Gulf, positioning the ship less than 10 nautical miles from the Snow Hill colony.

At first light Wednesday morning, guests awoke to an Antarctic sunrise. Quark Expeditions carried out the Snow Hill landing in accordance with IAATO conservation guidelines.

Onboard, photographer and seasoned guide Paul Goldstein shared his expertise through hands-on photography sessions and in-field guidance throughout the voyage.

The company said that with its Snow Hill voyages now in full swing, it will continue to ramp up Antarctica 2025-26 operations, which include journeys to the Antarctic Peninsula, South Georgia, the Falkland Islands and Patagonia.

Snow Hill voyages for next season are now available for booking and will set sail in November 2026. Full itineraries, dates and pricing are available on the company’s website.