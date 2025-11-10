Falklands, Strict regulations regarding Drone Usage

The Falkland Islands Civil Aviation Department has issued a regulatory Direction to the pilots of small unmanned aircraft (SUA), otherwise known as drones. The Direction has been issued by the Director of Civil Aviation in accordance with Article 68(1) of the Air Navigation (Overseas Territories) Order 2013 (AN(OT)O).

The Direction outlines that:

a) The pilot of any small unmanned aircraft (SUA) must not fly the SUA without first calling the air traffic service units at both Mount Pleasant and Stanley airports to ensure that the flight can be made safely so as to minimize hazards to other aircraft;

b) If permission is denied by either air traffic at any particular time, the pilot of any USA must adhere to that instruction;

c) The phone number for Mount Pleasant Air Traffic Control is (+500) 73661 or 56941; and

d) The phone number for the Stanley Airport air traffic service: (+500) 27301.

It is a criminal offence to contravene the terms of this Direction.

Manned aircraft in the Falkland Islands often fly very low. The intention of this Direction is to ensure that SUA operations are coordinated with other aviation activities in the interest of safety.

A person who pilots or operates an SUA must comply with the AN (OT)O.

This Direction is issued in addition to the existing Regulations that apply to SUA operations (see www.airsafety.aero/sua) and is done so to ensure the safety of other aircraft.

This Direction has effect from, 7 November 2025, until such time as it is varied, suspended or revoked.

If you have any queries or require further information, please contact the Civil Aviation Department.

Low flying drones have become a problem for many airports in the Western world. Probably the latest incident occurred in Belgian airports, and Brussels requested support from UK, and its forces, to help determine the origin of the low flying drones.