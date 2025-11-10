Falklands, young student highlights Islands’ education system in Westminster at Youth Parliament

10th Monday, November 2025 - 20:31 UTC Full article

Young Alexia Davies addressing the UK Youth Parliament from the despatch box

Last Thursday, Alexia Davies, a student from the Falkland Islands, was among students from across the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies representing the voices of young British people across the globe at the UK Youth Parliament Sitting in the House of Commons.

Alexia, along with the other students, spoke about Education and Learning — the top matter of concern and interest voted for by young people across the Overseas Territories in this year's Make Your Mark ballot.

The Office of the Falklands’ Assembly congratulates Alexia on her excellent speech.

Watch young Falkland Islander Alexia Davies addressing the House of Commons at the UK Youth Parliament, when she spoke brilliantly about education in the Falklands and how the Islands system can inspire other UK Overseas Territories.

Alexia was invited to address UK parliament by Speaker Lindsay Hoyle,

“Thank you Mr. Speaker,

Good afternoon everyone,

My name is Alexia Davies; it is an honor to be here representing my home as an Overseas student

To give some background on the Falkland Islands and its education system,

There are two schools, a Primary and Secondary Schools both situated in Stanley

In addition to the Primary School, children whose families live out in the Camp, which is the term we use for the farmland, have the same opportunities as receiving an education as children in town.

This is only because of the FIG’s efforts to make education accessible to all students, whether it be for receiving lessons through the phone or having a teacher travel to give lessons in person.

Furthermore children who live in our camp can stay at Stanley House, a boarding house for Camp students of all ages to allow to attend Primary and Secondary in town, ensuring everyone receives an education.

When it comes to further education students have very limited access, but this does not prevent students from getting the education we all deserve.

FIG has spent more than 19.600 pounds per student, this year only, sending students to the UK and other countries in previous years to be able to attend college.

This does not include the money they give students for flights back home to see their families, monthly allowances and travel costs.

After college students university costs are also funded if they wish to further their education even more.

Although it is hard to move to another country at the opposite of the world, without your families at the age of 16, it allows room for growth, responsibility and independence all while receiving the highest level of education possible.

The FIG is not just only investing in our education but also into the future of the Falkland Islands in itself.

I hope other OTs do look at the Falklands as an inspiration because we students are so incredibly fortunate for having such incredible government supporting us.”