Paraguay: Ciudad del Este Mayor-elect announces presidential expectations

10th Monday, November 2025 - 08:11 UTC Full article

Mujica aprovechó su victoria como trampolín para una futura candidatura presidencial

Opposition candidate Daniel Mujica won Sunday's Ciudad del Este Mayoralty in a landslide victory, following the removal from office of former Mayor Miguel Prieto, who sided with the winner.

Mujica, of the Movimiento Conciencia Democrática Esteña, got 73,338 votes, followed by Roberto González Vaesken of the Colorado Party with 30,574, and Independents Celso “Kelembu” Miranda 750, and Dani Romero 659.

Following the final count, Superior Electoral Court Chief Justice Jaime Bestard said the results were “crystal clear.” In addition, González Vaesken swiftly conceded the election and took to social media to congratulate Mujica on his victory.

“I sincerely congratulate all citizens for the great civic spirit they have shown today,” González Vaesken posted. “I wish the newly elected mayor, Mr. Dani Mujica, every success in his duties... Defeats are also necessary moments to reflect and undertake profound changes.”

Mujica celebrated his victory alongside former CDE mayor Miguel Prieto and supporters at the city's iconic Oasis roundabout. Mujica described the day as “judgment day” and quickly pivoted to a national opposition agenda. He attributed his success to “prayers and the conscience of the people,” stating these forces were stronger than the “thousands and millions of dollars” spent by his rivals on social media campaigns and algorithms.

He praised the achievements of the previous opposition administration and promised to elevate Ciudad del Este's standards to those of the “first world,” focusing on infrastructure, transport, education, and industry.

In a strong message to his supporters, Mujica called for unity to expand the opposition's momentum across the country. “This election result will spread nationwide, and together we will conquer the López Palace,” he emphasized, referring to the presidential seat in Asunción.

Prieto, leader of the Yo Creo movement, echoed the sentiment, stressing that CDE should serve as an example for the entire opposition. “Ciudad del Este will be an example that a united front—good Colorados, liberals, leftists, rightists, young people, men, and women—can recover the municipalities,” Prieto stated, warning that the current political system “has an expiration date.”