Armistice Day To Be Marked With Two-Minute Silence

11th Tuesday, November 2025 - 15:25 UTC Full article

Dr. Andrea Clausen, Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds and BFSAI Brigadier Charile Harmer

A two-minute silence will be observed this Tuesday, 11 November 2025, to mark Armistice Day. The silence began at 11am and will be signaled by the firing of the saluting guns on Victory Green.

This annual act of remembrance pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in service to their country.

On Sunday Falklands Governor Colin Martin-Reynolds, Commander BFSAI Brigadier Charlie Harmer and Falklands Islands Government CEO Dr. Andrea Clausen joined the Falklands community and Veterans at a memorial service to remember all those who have fallen in the conflict.

We will Remember them