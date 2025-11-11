Syrian President meets with Trump at White House

Al-Sharaa wants Trump to help Syria transition to an ally in the Middle East

US President Donald Trump hosted Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House on Monday, marking the first official visit by a Syrian head of state since the 1940s and signifying a dramatic reversal of fortunes for the new Middle Eastern leader.

Trump stated on Truth Social that it was “an honor” to welcome al-Sharaa, who until recently was the former leader of an Al-Qaeda affiliate. The US government had previously labeled al-Sharaa an international terrorist and placed a US$10 million bounty on his head.

The two heads of State were joined by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the talks focusing on bilateral relations, regional issues, and the complexities of Middle East peace.

Trump later described al-Sharaa as a “great advocate” of peace, adding, “Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is happening in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important for all countries in the region.”

Al-Sharaa, who led a rebel militia to overthrow long-time dictator Bashar al-Assad and force him into exile in Russia nearly a year ago, is seeking to normalize relations and lift decades of US-imposed sanctions against Syria.

In an interview with Fox News, al-Sharaa affirmed that his visit “marked a new beginning for strategic relations with the United States,” positioning Syria not as a security threat but as a “geopolitical ally.” He noted the discussion included lifting US sanctions and a recent United Nations Security Council decision to remove sanctions imposed on him and several others.

Additionally, investment opportunities, particularly in gas extraction in Syria, were also reviewed. Al-Sharaa also acknowledged the US military presence in Syria but stressed it must now be coordinated with the Syrian government to reach an agreement regarding the ongoing fight against ISIS.

Addressing highly sensitive regional issues, al-Sharaa noted Syria's unique situation regarding the Abraham Accords with Israel, citing the shared border and Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights since 1967. He expressed hope that the Trump administration could help facilitate a security agreement or a return to the 1974 accord.

Al-Sharaa also reckoned that while Russia holds a different view on the extradition of former regime figures like Bashar al-Assad, justice must prevail. He stressed that a transitional justice committee has been formed to ensure accountability for all perpetrators.