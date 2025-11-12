Argentina: Indec says inflation in October climbs 2.3%

12th Wednesday, November 2025

Caputo highlighted the 18 consecutive months of deceleration

Argentina's Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 2.3% in October, accelerating from the 2.1% recorded in September, the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) reported Wednesday. The new data brings the total accumulated inflation for the first ten months of 2025 to 24.8%. The year-on-year inflation rate climbed to 31.3%.

The division registering the highest monthly price increase was Transport (3.5%), followed by Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels (2.8%). Conversely, the smallest variations were recorded in Household Equipment and Maintenance and Recreation and Culture, both of which rose by 1.6%.

The Food and non-alcoholic beverages division had the highest incidence in the monthly variation across most regions, with the exception of Patagonia, where Housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels had the greatest impact.

By category, seasonal prices (2.8%) led the monthly increase, followed by regulated prices (2.6%), while the core CPI component increased by 2.2%.

Following the release of the official figures, Economy Minister Luis Toto Caputo took to social media to comment on the broader economic trend. He highlighted the year-on-year figure, stating that the 31.3% variation marks “eighteen consecutive months of deceleration” compared to the same month of the previous year, making it the lowest year-on-year variation since July 2018.“

He also noted that the continued disinflation process reflects the ”strength of the economic program and the success of fiscal and monetary policy” in limiting the impact of recent financial volatility.

Regionally, Greater Buenos Aires and Patagonia recorded the highest inflation rates in October, both at 2.4%, while the Northwest registered the smallest increase at 2.1%.