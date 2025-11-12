Disruptions in Chilean air travel projected amid Latam Airlines pilots' strike

A strike announced by the Latam Pilots Union (SPL) began at midnight after negotiations with the airline failed, leading to an immediate disruption of scheduled flights. The action is unprecedented for the union, which represents nearly 500 pilots—more than half of the company's total pilot workforce.

The strike was triggered after the parties failed to reach an agreement during collective bargaining. The SPL accused Latam management of “refusing to continue talks” by prematurely ending the legal mediation process being conducted by the Chilean Labor Directorate (DT).

SPL leader Mario Troncoso criticized the company for allowing the conflict to escalate despite what he described as the “moderation of labor demands” compared to Latam's financial performance. He directly accused the airline's management of intentionally maneuvering to ensure the strike did not coincide with the reporting of its third-quarter profits. He argued the company sought to avoid explaining a labor conflict simultaneously with reporting what he called the “highest profits in its history.”

In response to the stoppage, Latam Airlines announced a series of measures to “anticipate the possible effects.” The carrier confirmed it has made “preventive adjustments to some flights scheduled for November 12 and 13, 2025,” which are expected to affect less than 10% of passengers traveling to or from Chile. The company specified that affected passengers “will be contacted directly by email,” where they will be offered various alternatives, including a free change of date or flight, a voluntary modification of the trip without penalty, or a full refund of the ticket and its associated services.

Latam Airlines Vice President of Customer Service Paulo Miranda stated that the measures were implemented to “reduce the number of people affected and offer them the best possible alternative.” The company also reaffirmed its “ongoing willingness to engage in dialogue with the union.”

Chile's National Consumer Service (Sernac) announced it will be actively monitoring the strike to ensure the airline fulfills its “duty of professionalism” and respects consumer rights. Sernac's Acting Director, Carolina González, emphasized that the Aeronautical Code and the Consumer Law grant affected passengers the right to a refund, rescheduling, or respect for the contracted service. Latam reportedly committed to prioritizing at least one daily flight for critical routes such as Punta Arenas and Easter Island.

The company stated that as of November 14, any additional adjustments will also be communicated directly to affected passengers via email.