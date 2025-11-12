Incidents reported outside COP30 hosting site

At least one security guard was injured

Demonstrators clashed with law enforcement on Tuesday in Belém outside the so-called Blue Zone, where COP30 negotiations are taking place. The area was closed after a group of protesters tried to enter the site, but were kept at bay by security guards forming human chains. At least one guard was injured.

Videos on social media showed that the protesters passed through metal detectors before reaching the entrance pavilion. They were then prevented from continuing by security guards, and a confrontation ensued.

The group carried student collective flags and banners protesting oil exploration, the conflict in Palestine, and supporting indigenous causes.

The Blue Zone is considered United Nations territory, so security at the site is the responsibility of the organization.

The protesters were removed from the area, and accredited attendees were allowed to leave the site. Military police cars and officers were deployed to reinforce security in the areas outside the pavilion housing the COP.

The organizers of the March for Health and Climate, held on Tuesday, clarified that the “acts that occurred after the march are not part of the organization of the event that dealt with health and climate.” According to the group, “the march was a legitimate, peaceful, and organized expression of popular mobilization, built on dialogue, responsibility, and collective commitment.”

“We reaffirm our respect for the COP30 organizing institutions and our commitment to a living, healthy, and sustainable Amazon for all,” emphasized the march organizers. (Source: Agencia Brasil)