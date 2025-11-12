Paraguay launches Operation Guaraní Shield against transnational criminal groups

Paraguay's priority is to increase surveillance along the borders with Brazil and also Argentina

Paraguayan authorities activated this week the first phase of a massive deployment of its Armed Forces along its borders with Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia, launching Operation “Guarani Shield” to contain transnational criminal organizations.

The decision was triggered by heightened risk following a recent police intervention in Rio de Janeiro that resulted in at least 121 deaths in areas controlled by the Comando Vermelho (Red Command) gang.

Paraguayan Defense Minister Óscar González confirmed in a press conference that the operation includes personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, utilizing land, air, and naval assets. “The government is determined to confront organized crime with all available elements, and this operation is further proof of that assertion,” González stated.

While more than 300 military personnel were mobilized in the initial phase, a Defense Ministry source told EFE that the operation would eventually escalate to involve up to 4,000 troops deployed at critical border points.

In addition to the military presence, the operation will be supplemented by 7,000 police officers stationed at precincts near the tri-border (Paraguay-Brazil-Argentina) area.

Joint Military Chief General César Moreno pointed out that the operation has no expiration date and would remain active “at least until the end of the year.” He stressed that Paraguay's priority was to increase surveillance along the borders with Brazil and Argentina and coordinate actions with neighboring countries.

On Oct. 30, President Santiago Peña declared the Comando Vermelho (CV) and the Primer Comando de la Capital (PCC) —both major Brazilian criminal groups— as “international terrorist organizations.” These groups maintain active criminal networks along the Paraguayan frontier, particularly in the departments of Alto Paraná, Amambay, and Canindeyú.

Cíbar Benítez, Secretary of the National Defense Council of Paraguay, explained that the border control effort represents a new, comprehensive security concept. “National defense is not just military; its consequence is the security we want for everyone,” he said.

Paraguayan officials confirmed they were maintaining open communication with Brazil, Argentina, and Bolivia, and did not rule out further operational measures in the coming days to curb the movement of these criminal groups.