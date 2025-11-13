Over 64,000 new formal jobs created in Paraguay this year

Formal employment in Paraguay has reached a new historic record, with the country adding nearly 64,000 new formal jobs so far in 2025, according to the Ministry of Labor, Employment and Social Security (MTESS).

The latest data showed that the number of workers registered under the general regime of the Social Security Institute (IPS) reached 818,761 as of October 2025.

“We are waging a frontal battle against labor informality, and the data is conclusive: we have reached 818,000 formal jobs, with a historic growth of nearly 64,000 in the year 2025,” said Labor Minister Mónica Recalde. “No other government period has achieved growth of this magnitude in just ten months.”

Between October 2024 and October 2025, the number of IPS contributors increased from 760,996 to 818,761, representing a net gain of over 58,000 formal jobs.

The year-on-year growth rate has more than doubled, rising from 3.3% at the start of the current administration to 7.6% in October 2025, which the MTESS attributes to sustained policy efforts to encourage formalization.

Since the current administration took office in July 2023, a total of 111,123 new formal jobs have been generated, underscoring the impact of the MTESS's public policies aimed at expanding social security coverage.

The Ministry asserted that the performance not only demonstrates the solidity of the formalization process but also its sustainability, aligning to create a more inclusive and sustainable labor market.

Despite the positive results, Minister Recalde acknowledged that significant challenges remain. “We recognize that we must double down our efforts; therefore, we will intensify controls and inspections to combat undeclared employment,” she stated, adding that informality is a shared social responsibility.

The data was compiled by the MTESS Labor Observatory with records from the IPS Institutional Observatory.