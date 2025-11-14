Bolivian President describes country's state as a “sewer of extraordinary proportions”

14th Friday, November 2025 - 10:47 UTC Full article

Paz insisted that key positions must be filled by qualified people, not just political allies

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz Pereira delivered a harsh public assessment on Thursday of the national economy and state institutions, describing the government he inherited from the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) as a “sewer of extraordinary proportions.”

“It is with personal pain that I say this is a sewer of extraordinary proportions,” he stressed less than a week after taking office, during the swearing-in ceremony for the new board of directors of the Central Bank of Bolivia (BCB). “What they have left us is not even worthy of being called a state of gridlock.”

Paz specifically targeted the BCB, demanding an immediate end to its politicization and calling for renewed transparency and fiscal discipline. “The BCB must cease to be the petty cash fund of the government in power,” the President insisted. “We place all our hope in the decision to stop being a petty cash fund and start functioning as a bank for all Bolivians.”

The President demanded that the new board focus on transparency, accountability, and ensuring that the country’s money is managed to benefit the general population.

Paz characterized the nation as being “in disarray” and “adrift” prior to his inauguration, stating his administration is now “firmly setting a course” to correct the situation. He vowed to “transform” the state to ensure it is at the service of the homeland.

Initial findings from the new administration would support his claims of widespread irregularities. The Education Ministry reported that 45 officials were hired through “nepotism and political favors,” with combined salaries totaling a sizeable sum. Additionally, the Ministry of Productive Development and Plural Economy revealed that the Food Production Support Company (Emapa) had executed only 40% of its allocated budget and now lacks resources.

Paz insisted that key positions must be filled by technically trained individuals instead of political allies. “It is time for these positions to be honored with decisions that are not linked to strictly sectoral or strictly political interests, but rather to the interests of the country. The country must return to the logic of meritocracy,” he said.