Chile under electoral silence ahead of Sunday's presidential contest

14th Friday, November 2025 - 21:17 UTC Full article

Jara (R) and Kast are projected to advance to the Dec. 14 runoff

A mandatory period of electoral silence began on Friday in Chile, providing a window for reflection ahead of Sunday's presidential and legislative elections, following a long and acrimonious campaign.

The Electoral Service (Servel) confirmed that all forms of campaigning—including advertisements in print media, radio, television, social media, and digital platforms—are now prohibited until midnight on Sunday, November 16. Political parties are also responsible for removing all remaining posters and banners from public and private spaces.

Approximately 15.7 million voters are eligible to participate in the elections, which will determine the next President, all 155 members of the House of Deputies, and 23 of the 50 seats in the Senate.

Eight candidates are vying for the presidency. Polls published before the mandatory ban placed Jeannette Jara, representing the left and progressive coalition, in the lead. She is followed by José Antonio Kast of the rightwing Republican Party, Johannes Kaiser of the National Libertarian Party, and Evelyn Matthei of the traditional right-wing bloc.

The polls strongly suggest that none of the candidates will secure the necessary votes for an outright victory, making a runoff election between the top two candidates highly likely on December 14.

The campaign was marked by high tension and public confrontations, including accusations against the Republican Party candidate for using bots and trolls to discredit opponents.

The electoral ban regulates political activity to ensure a transparent process and allows citizens time to reflect before voting. Key prohibitions include all promotional activities, posters, and publications promoting candidates; public demonstrations or meetings for electoral purposes; display of flags, badges, or other symbols related to political parties on election day. The disclosure of survey results has been banned since November 1. Failure to comply with these restrictions can result in significant fines.