Chilean Army NCO wounded by accidental gunshot on Peruvian border post

15th Saturday, November 2025 - 10:37 UTC

The Army confirmed that the victim was “stable, conscious, and out of danger”

A Chilean Army corporal was wounded Friday afternoon after a conscript soldier accidentally discharged his service weapon at a border observation post near the Peruvian frontier.

The incident occurred at the “Beta” Border Observation Post, under the jurisdiction of the “Arica and Parinacota” Border Area Headquarters, during a routine troop relief operation.

According to a statement released by the 4th Motorized Brigade “Rancagua,” the conscript soldier was reportedly “handling his service weapon and accidentally fired a shot.” The bullet struck the second corporal in the right leg.

Following the accidental shooting, emergency health protocols were immediately activated. Military personnel provided first aid at the scene to stabilize the injured non-commissioned officer before he was rushed to the Arica Regional Hospital for specialized medical attention.

The Army confirmed that the victim is currently “stable, conscious, and out of danger.” Subsequently, the Rancagua brigade launched an investigation into the incident.

The military unit further noted in a statement that support was being provided to the wounded second corporal and his family, and insisted on its commitment to the “ongoing monitoring of the application of safety protocols in the handling of weapons.”