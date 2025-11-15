Dominican Republic boosts border security as cholera resurges in Haiti

15th Saturday, November 2025 - 10:32 UTC Full article

Cholera was declared eliminated in Haiti in February 2022, but new infections re-emerged months later

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have upped all border security measures after Haiti's Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP), backed by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) and other international agencies, admitted to the spreading of a cholera outbreak, it was reported in the Caribbean island of Hispaniola on Friday.

The ongoing health crisis, dating back to October 2022, has highlighted the critical fragility of Haiti's health system, especially among the large population displaced by gang violence.

The MSPP's new measures are focused on the southeastern communes of Belle-Anse and Grand-Gosier. The efforts are designed to strengthen local capacity for active case detection, increase both community awareness and household disinfection, and distribute hygiene and water treatment products.

The primary recent outbreak area has been the Port-au-Prince commune of Pétion-Ville, which reported 372 suspected cases between September and November of this year, leading to 75 confirmed cases and 17 deaths.

Health authorities link this spike in infections to seasonal rains and the indirect impact of recent weather events, including Hurricane Melissa, which caused flooding and damaged crucial water and sanitation infrastructure. Teams have deployed personnel to high-risk neighborhoods and displacement sites, distributing essential supplies and establishing Cholera Treatment Centers (CTCs) closer to affected communities.

In the neighboring Dominican Republic, health authorities upped the risk level and activated the National Contingency Plan for the prevention and control of cholera. The Ministry of Public Health (MSP) reported three suspected cases last week, with no confirmed cases or deaths to date. The cumulative total of suspected cases stands at 30, concentrated primarily in Santo Domingo, Santiago de los Caballeros, and the National District. The MSP has warned of a “high risk” of imported cases introduced via land and river.

Preventive measures in border provinces, including Dajabón, Elías Piña, Independencia, and Pedernales, have been strengthened, with health protocols maintained at crossings, particularly looking out for cases of acute diarrhea and water and food sampling, in addition to boosting education on hygiene and safe water use.

Cholera was declared eliminated in Haiti in February 2022, but new infections re-emerged months later. The disease has since affected more than 93,000 people across the nation. Caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacillus, the malady is transmitted through contaminated water or food and can lead to severe dehydration and death if left untreated.