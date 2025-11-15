Uruguayan cows stranded off Türkiye due to certification issues

The incident is a commercial dispute, not a diplomatic conflict, but many cows have died in the meantime

Nearly 3,000 head of cattle exported from Uruguay are stranded aboard a cargo ship off the coast of Türkiye, unable to unload their cargo due to irregularities in their health and commercial certifications, according to Turkish authorities.

The Togo-flagged cargo ship Spiridon II has been anchored off the port of Bandirma since October 21, approximately three weeks after arriving from Montevideo. The animals have been confined on the ship for over 50 days since leaving Uruguay on September 19.

The Turkish government confirmed that an import request for 2,901 cattle was submitted on October 21 but was denied entry. “Inspections revealed that some animals did not have ear tags or electronic identification chips, and that 469 did not match the lists provided,” the authorities stated.

Due to these discrepancies, Türkiye rejected the entire shipment, fearing the uncertified animals could pose an infection risk.

Uruguayan Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin confirmed that his office was assisting the technical teams from the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture, and Fisheries (MGAP) to resolve the administrative issue.

However, sources from the MGAP indicated the problem may be rooted in a commercial dispute, with Marcelo Rodríguez, Director of Livestock Services, noting that the importer had allegedly rejected animals that were not on the initial order.

The delay has led to a significant loss of life among the cattle. Turkish media and the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF) report that at least 48 animals have died after more than 50 days at sea. The AWF is demanding the immediate disembarkation of the animals.

Uruguayan authorities are working to facilitate technical meetings to either resolve the issue for Turkish entry or arrange for relocation to another country.