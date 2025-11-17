Falklands Postal Service releases set of Aurora Australis stamps

The aurora is one of the most awe-inspiring natural phenomena visible from Earth. It is so dramatic that many people, even those with only a passing interest in astronomy, really want to see it. Many organized trips, cruises, and flights are arranged to see the popular and stunning sight of the aurora.

Aurora can regularly be seen from the Arctic and Antarctic regions of the world. In the southern hemisphere the Aurora Australis (southern lights) can, at times of peak activity also is seen from the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, southern South America, the South Island of New Zealand and from Tasmania.

The Falklands Postal and Philatelic Service last week released four Falkland stamps based on recent Aurora images that were taken from East Falkland around Stanley by members of the public. All the images show the distinctive red aurora.

In the northern hemisphere the Aurora Borealis (northern lights) can be seen regularly from locations such as Alaska, Norway and Iceland. There are numerous myths and legends about the aurora. Most of these are focused on the northern hemisphere because of the scarcity of populated areas at and near the Antarctic Circle.

Consequently, there is little in the way of legend from the indigenous peoples of the southern hemisphere, there are however a few Aboriginal and Māori legends regarding the aurora. These include, dancing of the spirits, and great burning or bushfires in the skies. Most of the legends have a common thread, linking spiritual, ancestral and supernatural forces.

Despite vast geographical distances between areas where aurora is seen, many cultures see the aurora as a bridge between worlds, whether between life and death, human and divine or the earth and sky. In 1610 Galileo Galilei, using a primitive telescope made observations of the Sun and discovered sunspots. By measuring the number of sunspots on the solar disc, it is apparent that the Sun has a distinctive eleven-year cycle of activity. The peak and lower levels of this activity are called the “solar maxima” and “solar minima”. The intensity of auroral displays tend to follow this cycle, with a distinctive peak at solar maxima.

Auroral displays are caused by the “solar wind” material ejected by the Sun. If this incoming solar wind reaches the vicinity of the Earth, material may be attracted by the Earth’s magnetic field in the upper atmosphere near the Polar Regions. This material collides with other particles and atoms in the Earth’s atmosphere, and releases energy in the form of light, which then causes the formation of colorful auroras in the polar regions of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Aurora Australis (and Borealis) appears as an oval centered on the Earths geomagnetic poles which are offset from the geographical poles by between 8 to 10 degrees, this equates to approximately 500-600 kilometers. This offset from the geographical pole in the southern hemisphere results in the geomagnetic pole being closer to locations such as McQuarrie Island and New Zealand rather than the Falkland Islands. The size of the auroral oval is dependent on the quantity of incoming material from the solar wind, which is itself dependent on the level of activity on the Sun. If the solar activity is at a higher level, then the oval may thicken and extend northwards, and aurora may be seen much further north than usual.

With the naked eye, most auroras appear white or light green. A camera will however show far more detail and color. Green aurora is produced by the collision of particles with oxygen at a height of about 100-150 kilometers. If there is significant auroral activity red and other colors may also be seen. Red aurora is caused by the solar wind impacting oxygen in the upper atmosphere at a height of 200 km or more. Consequently, locations north of the auroral oval may at times of increased auroral activity show red auroras sitting above the green aurora. Rarer displays of yellow, purple and blue auroras are caused by material interacting with nitrogen in the upper atmosphere.

On some occasions, the Sun can erupt a huge amount of material in the form of a “coronal mass ejection” (CME) An individual CME may comprise over a billion tons of matter that, subject to the Earths position relative to the Sun may reach the Earth. This material then impacts Earth’s magnetosphere and may cause powerful auroral displays in large regions around Earth’s Polar Regions. CMEs can also disrupt communication and cause damage to satellites, electrical transmission systems, and cause power cuts.

Following the 2013 peak, solar activity reached minima in 2018/19, which was then followed by a peak in 2025. Originally The 2024/25 peak had been predicted to continue at a low level of activity than the 2013 peak. However, this proved not to be the case and there have been some spectacular displays, including one in May 2024 and a further dramatic display in October 2024. The October 2024 display has been regarded as one of the most dramatic for over 70 years. This resulted in displays of the aurora being seen as in the southern hemisphere as far north as Patagonia in southern Argentina and Chile as well as South Africa and Perth, Australia, and as far south as Madeira and Florida in the northern hemisphere.

The four Falkland stamps are based on recent images and were taken from East Falkland around Stanley by members of the public. All the images show the distinctive red aurora. The 38p stamp shows a red aurora with Cape Pembroke Lighthouse in the foreground. The 86p stamp is from a corral near Sapper Hill. The £1.21 stamp shows a Land Rover in the foreground in Mink Park. The £1.52 stamp is from the Stanley by-pass road, near Surf Bay. The Totem Pole shows signposting distances to various places in the world. Originally created by military personnel, signs have been added by many visitors. (Text by Howard L.G. Parkin MBE. BSc. BEd. FRAS)

Technical Details, Designer Bee Design, Photography 38p - Chris Gilbert 86p & FDC - Tiphanie May £1.21 & £1.52 - Neti Murphy; Printer Cartor Security Printing; Process Stochastic Lithography; Perforation 13 ¼ x 13 ¼ per 2cms; Stamp Size 45 x 33mm; Sheet Layout 10; Product Co-ordination Creative Direction (Worldwide) Ltd