Maybe Argentina-US deal is ”an advantage,” says Orsi

17th Monday, November 2025 - 10:55 UTC

“You have to open up,” Orsi highlighted

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi pointed out that the recently announced Reciprocal Trade and Investment Framework between Argentina and the United States placed his country in a position where it is “best to be attentive, maybe it's an advantage.”

Speaking at a press conference, Orsi emphasized the need for a proactive stance in the face of regional commercial shifts. “One of two things: either it harms you if you put a bucket over your head and don't open your mind and don't enter the game,” the Broad Front leader insisted.

In response to the Nov. 13, 2025, bilateral announcement between Buenos Aires and Washington, Orsi confirmed he would be meeting with US Ambassador Lou Rinaldi in the coming hours. In addition, he hopes to speak with his Argentine counterpart, Javier Milei, suggesting that “maybe one-on-one it is easier” to understand.

The trade agreement has sparked debate among analysts due to an apparent asymmetry in commitments, with experts suggesting Argentina is making more extensive concessions than the US, by facilitating a massive entry of US products, including pharmaceuticals, machinery, IT, medical devices, vehicles, and agricultural items, without additional barriers, plus the gradual elimination of non-tariff restrictions.

Additionally, Buenos Aires is permitting the import of US livestock and poultry within one year, simplifying registration for US beef, pork, and dairy products, and agreeing not to restrict the use of generic food names like “parmesan cheese.” as well as strengthening intellectual property enforcement, recognizing US standards (such as FDA certifications and vehicle emissions norms), and aligning on digital policies.

In contrast, the US commitments merely involve selective tariff relief for specific Argentine products without requiring deep structural reforms to the US market, and reviewing the general 10% tariff on Argentine beef as well as the so-called “Section 232” national security measures, which could benefit Argentine steel and aluminum. The deal also features a generic commitment to work together to eliminate non-tariff barriers in agricultural trade, though without concrete timelines or clear application mechanisms.

“Today, you can't close yourself off. On the contrary, in a world that is closing in on itself, you have to open up,” Orsi also pointed out.