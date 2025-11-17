“Nays” deliver heavy blow to Ecuador's president

17th Monday, November 2025

No US bases on Ecuador's soil after all

Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa was dealt a heavy blow Sunday as the country voted in a referendum against all four of his proposed Constitutional reforms. With over 75% of the votes counted, the four options championed by Noboa's government were losing by margins ranging from 53% to 61%.

No polls had predicted this scenario. Last week, Noboa met with US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to review possible locations for US bases.

The two most strongly rejected proposals concerned a push to convene a Constituent Assembly, which was defeated by 61% of the vote, while the plan to eliminate the 2008 constitutional prohibition on the installation of foreign military bases on Ecuadorian soil encountered a 60% rejection.

The two other matters turned down were the suppression of state funding for political organizations and parties, and cutting down the number of Legislative Assembly members from 151 to 73.

Noboa, who had been following the count from his beach residence in Olón, called the referendum to “refound the country” and argued that a new constitution was necessary to address issues like institutional “kidnapping” and to reform the justice system to keep criminals detained. He also sought international support, arguing that foreign bases were needed to combat transnational organized crime.

The “No” campaign was strongly supported by the opposition, including the political movement of former presidential candidate Luisa González. Opponents argued that the referendum would not solve the country's insecurity problems and that Noboa was seeking a custom-made constitution to govern without the limits imposed by the current charter, such as the Constitutional Court.

National Electoral Council Chairwoman Diana Atamaint confirmed a turnout of 80% of registered voters, higher than historical averages.

Noboa had opened the voting day by announcing the capture in Spain of Wilmer Chavarría, alias “Pipo,” a key leader of a major criminal gang linked to Mexico's Jalisco New Generation cartel.

This was the second plebiscite promoted by President Noboa; in April 2024, he successfully gained popular approval for previous constitutional changes.