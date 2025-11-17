New US strike leaves 3 suspected drug traffickers dead

Holsey said the deployment is being carried out following Trump's directives

Three suspected drug traffickers were killed in a new attack by United States forces in the Eastern Pacific in international waters, it was announced in Washington. The three individuals were described as “narco-terrorists,” and the mission was said to have been carried out under Operation Southern Spear, the US Southern Command (Southcom) confirmed.

“Three male narco-terrorists were killed. The vessel was trafficking narcotics and was attacked in international waters,” the Southcom communiqué stated. US forces have now killed at least 83 people in more than 20 open-sea operations against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific since early September.

#BREAKING



The pentagon releases video of its 21st known strike on an alleged drug-trafficking boat, killing at least 3



US Southern Command announced Sunday.

The new attack coincided with a significant military escalation: the entry of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford into the Caribbean Sea.

Southcom Chief Admiral Alvin Holsey said the arrival of the carrier—the largest and most modern in the US fleet— was part of the continuing military operation. Holsey emphasized that the deployment is a direct response to President Donald Trump's directive to intensify the fight against transnational criminal organizations.

The USS Gerald R. Ford “represents a critical step in strengthening our solution to protect the security of the Western Hemisphere,” Holsey stated.

The intensified military presence has fueled diplomatic friction and concern among several Latin American nations, including Venezuela and Colombia, who fear the naval escalation could lead to a broader US land incursion.

Venezuela reacted cautiously but labeled the US military presence close to its waters a “provocation.” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro described Washington's recent announcement of joint military exercises with Trinidad and Tobago as “irresponsible.”

Trinidad and Tobago confirmed that the US Navy will conduct joint exercises with its Defense Force.

Washington maintains that Operation Southern Spear aims to “dismantle narco-terrorist organizations.”

On the other hand, human rights groups have suggested these open-sea operations amounted to extrajudicial killings since no evidence was produced supporting the claims that those targeted were confirmed drug traffickers.