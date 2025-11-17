Paraguay signs State modernization agreement with El Salvador

El Salvador's ESIAP, established in 2021 under President Nayib Bukele, is considered a regional benchmark in government innovation

Paraguay has signed a cooperation agreement with El Salvador to improve its public sector, citing the need for greater efficiency amid global economic instability. The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was reached between Paraguay's National Institute of Public Administration (INAPP) and the Higher School of Innovation in Public Administration (ESIAP) of El Salvador.

The signing was led by Andrea Picaso, Deputy Minister of Human Capital for Paraguay’s Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), and Claudia de Larin, Executive Director of ESIAP.

The core goal of the alliance is to foster technical exchange and the sharing of best practices in public management. The cooperation will center on developing common programs, academic refresher courses, and content generation, modern learning methodologies, and the use of technological tools to promote the continuous professionalization of civil servants.

As per the accord, both countries will also facilitate the exchange of public management specialists and the creation of materials that support results-oriented decision-making within state institutions.

During the bilateral meeting, Jorge Paredes, Director General of Budget at the MEF, outlined Paraguay's current fiscal strategy. He emphasized the South American country's need to keep prudent public spending, strengthen its institutions, and advance reforms to enhance state efficiency. Paredes noted that these factors have been crucial in preserving Paraguay's stability and credibility in international markets amidst the challenges posed by the global fiscal scenario.