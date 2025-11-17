Trump: Talks with Maduro possible

Plans are already being reviewed for a post-Maduro Venezuela

US President Donald Trump admitted late Sunday that he might be open to talks with Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro, signaling a possible diplomatic path alongside growing military pressure in the Caribbean. “We may have talks with Maduro, and we will see what the outcome is,” Trump said. “They want to talk,” he added.

Earlier Sunday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that the State Department would officially designate the Cartel of the Suns as a foreign terrorist organization. Rubio directly accused Maduro of leading the group, which he said was “responsible for terrorist operations in collaboration with other organizations, as well as drug trafficking to the United States and Europe.”

When asked if this designation would allow the US to strike at Maduro’s assets and infrastructure within Venezuela, Trump responded, ”This (action) allows us to do so, but we have not said that we want to do so.”

Last week, senior administration personnel met at the White House to evaluate military options, including possible ground attacks against Venezuela, as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford and its strike group reached the Caribbean, bringing some 5,000 troops and dozens of fighter jets to join an already massive deployment in the region that includes eight other naval units, a nuclear-powered submarine, and F-35 fighter jets.

The heightened military activity is part of Operation Southern Spear. The White House insists it is at war with drug cartels and argues that these armed operations do not require judicial authorization, while repeatedly accusing the Venezuelan government of collaborating with drug traffickers. Caracas and its administration have continuously rejected these accusations.

According to Politico, the Trump administration is weighing the various post-Maduro scenarios, with the Chavista leader's exile a strong possibility. Possible destination countries include Türkiye, Russia, Azerbaijan, and Cuba. On the other hand, other officials believe that Maduro, already under a US indictment on drug charges, should be arrested and placed on trial in the United States.

Beyond the dictator’s departure, Trump aides are reportedly debating key steps for Venezuela's future, such as lifting sanctions and economic rebuilding plans, plus the potential involvement of private security firms, possibly from other countries, to offer initial protection to a Washington-friendly successor leadership. The outlet also highlighted that, at this point, Washington was not integrating the Venezuelan opposition's views into its ongoing planning.