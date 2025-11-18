Argentina launches “Paraná Plan” to target Waterway crime

The Argentine Government has launched the “Paraná Plan,” a major interagency initiative designed to curb federal crimes and reinforce border security along the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway, a vital trade route increasingly exploited by transnational criminal organizations.

The plan, formalized through Resolution 1307/2025, was published in Monday's issue of the Official Gazette. Stretching through six Argentine provinces, it creates a unified command to combat drug trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, and money laundering.

The Paraná-Paraguay Waterway, which channels a significant volume of foreign trade and connects Asunción with Buenos Aires, sees an estimated daily traffic of up to 300 barges. Authorities noted this volume and the presence of numerous ports make the area highly vulnerable to complex crimes.

The Security Ministry will oversee coordination, with the day-to-day operations managed by a “Plan Paraná” Unified Command chaired by the Coast Guard (Prefectura Naval Argentina - PNA), and featuring Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional), Federal Police, and Airport Security Police (PSA).

The plan incorporates high-impact technology, including radars, drones, thermal cameras, container scanners, and real-time monitoring systems, to improve early detection of illegal activities.

The initiative also summons provincial police forces and federal agencies such as Customs and Immigration to cooperate, alongside international drug-fighting partners, such as the DEA, UNODC, and the European Union (EUDA).

The plan’s primary objectives include dismantling organized crime networks and strengthening controls on the northern river border, particularly the highly sensitive border section with Paraguay.

The northern operational phases will focus on the provinces of Chaco, Formosa, Corrientes, and Misiones. Subsequent phases will focus on increasing controls at public and private ports in the lower section of the Waterway, covering Santa Fe, Entre Ríos, and Buenos Aires.

The government intends the plan to ensure an effective state presence on the waterway, improve intelligence efforts, and consolidate cooperation with the Judiciary and the Public Prosecutor's Office.