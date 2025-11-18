Espionage case between Brazil and Paraguay closed

18th Tuesday, November 2025 - 10:26 UTC Full article

Ramírez Lezcano told Vieira that the case was over for the Paraguayan government

Paraguay has formally closed a diplomatic incident involving alleged Brazilian intelligence activities on its soil after Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira delivered a confidential report and clarifications to his counterpart, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, on Monday.

Henceforth, both nations may resume critical negotiations in December regarding Annex C of the Itaipu Treaty, it was explained.

During the meeting, Vieira produced the confidential report requested by the Paraguayan government concerning the actions of the Brazilian Intelligence Agency (ABIN) between June 2022 and March 2023, which had started under former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Vieira confirmed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government immediately terminated the operation upon learning of it. He also lamented the negative impact of the episode on bilateral relations and assured that Brazil was taking all measures necessary to identify those involved and hold them legally accountable.

Upon receiving the information, Paraguayan Foreign Minister Ramírez Lezcano stated that his country's government considered the matter closed. The content of the report will not be disclosed to the public.

Following this diplomatic resolution, the foreign ministers agreed to resume negotiations on the revision of Annex C of the Itaipu Treaty in the first half of December 2025. The talks will proceed based on the bilateral understanding reached in April 2024.

The Itaipu Treaty's Annex C governs the financial bases for electricity produced by the massive joint hydroelectric dam and is considered crucial for Paraguay’s energy future.

The foreign ministers also discussed future presidential visits and laid out an extensive agenda to strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors.