Trump unveils “FIFA Pass” to expedite football World Cup visas

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday an expedited visa processing system for international spectators planning to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup to be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Appearing in the Oval Office with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump unveiled the system, which Infantino referred to as the “FIFA Prioritized Appointments Scheduling System,” or PASS. Trump referred to it simply as the “Fast PASS.”

The system is designed to streamline the visa process for fans who have legally purchased tickets to the tournament.

The “FIFA Pass” will grant ticket holders priority from the State Department for scheduling appointments at US consulates ahead of other pending applications.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the deployment of more than 400 additional consular officials worldwide, in some cases doubling staff presence at embassies in certain countries, to handle the expected surge.

Rubio stated that at nearly 80% of US consulates globally, including those in Argentina and Brazil, visa interview appointments can now be secured within 60 days of registration.

“For those who intend to join us for the World Cup, I strongly recommend that you apply for your visa immediately,” President Trump urged.

Despite the expedited scheduling, officials stressed that the system does not bypass established security and legal requirements. “Your ticket is not a visa. It does not guarantee entry into the United States,” Rubio insisted. “What it guarantees is an expedited appointment. Even so, you will go through the same verification process. We will do exactly the same checks as we do for anyone else. The only difference is that we move you up in the line.”

Fans must still fill out the standard DS-160 visa form and pay the $185 application fee, plus a new $250 “visa integrity fee.”

The 48-team tournament, scheduled from June 11 to July 19, 2026, is anticipated to be one of the largest sporting events in history, coinciding with the United States' 250th anniversary.

More than 6 million people are expected to attend the 104 matches, 78 of which will be hosted by the US across 11 stadiums.

Trump projected the World Cup would drive more than US$30 billion in economic activity and create nearly 200,000 jobs.