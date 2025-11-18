US drops tariffs on hundreds of Peruvian agricultural products

Mera highlighted the importance of natural fruit juices in Peru's foreign trade

The United States has granted a major expansion of Peruvian tariff-free products to enter its market, Foreign Trade and Tourism Teresa Mera confirmed on Monday in Lima.

An Executive Order approved by the U.S. government added more than 200 new products to the list, with about 100 corresponding to Peru's agricultural portfolio, it was explained.

The measure effectively restores competitive conditions for producers in the South American country, as nearly 50% of Peru's exports to the US are now exempt from reciprocal tariffs.

The tariff exemption applies to a variety of high-value Peruvian agricultural items, including fresh produce (avocados, mangoes, ginger, lemons, and oranges), commodities (coffee and cocoa), and value-added goods (natural fruit juices).

In 2024 alone, these products generated US$1.2 billion in exports to the United States, representing 24% of all Peruvian shipments to that market.

The US remains the primary destination for Peru's non-traditional and agricultural exports, the latter accounting for over 40% of shipments there.

Despite the previous 10% reciprocal tariff —which the minister noted was a “basic tariff that has been imposed on the world” and not specific to Peru— exports to the US grew between January and September 2025, reaching a total of US$6.708 billion, an 8.2% increase year-on-year.

Exports are a major source of employment for Peru, generating approximately one million direct and three million indirect jobs, and have recently been boosted by an improved performance of the agricultural sector, a recovery in fishing, and a growing supply of value-added products