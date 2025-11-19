Brazil estimates another record harvest in 2025/26, totaling 354 million tons

CONAB reported that sowing crops remains positive with at least 56% of the whole area already planted at the start of November

Brazil’s 2025/26 grains and oil seed harvest is estimated should reach 354.8 millon tons, representing an 0.8% over the previous record harvest, according to the second survey by the country’s National Supply Company, CONAB, which was completed earlier this month.

The sown area is reported as 3.3% higher than the previous crop (2024/25), totalizing 84.4 million hectares, representing an increase of the planted area of 2.7 million hectares. The expansion has been mostly with soybeans, maize and sorghum, while the rice and cotton fields remained unchanged.

CONAB also reported that sowing crops remains positive with at least 56% of the whole area already planted at the start of November. However despite an overall positive and sufficient rainfall environment, there have been adverse climate conditions, excessive rainfall Matto Grosso, Goias and Parana.

The survey also indicates that the impact of the La Ni;o;a phenomenon should consolidate from this month until most of January, with a rainfall above the average for center-west and south-east, but below the medium normal for Southern Brazil. CONAB admits this could interfere with soil preparation.

As to regional production estimates, the Center-west region remains as the largest with 175.4 million tons, followed by the South with 92.7 million tons. Finally CONAB points out taking into account possible effects of the climate and markets, overall the expectation is for a positive evolution of all the grain and oilseed crops.