Chinese team visits Uruguayan Army Cyberdefense Unit

19th Wednesday, November 2025 - 09:56 UTC

Military cooperation between China and Uruguay has expanded in recent years

A high-level delegation from the People's Republic of China visited the Uruguayan National Army's Cyber Defense Unit last week, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties and technical cooperation in defense matters.

The visit was part of a technical and strategic exchange agenda aimed at enhancing collaboration between the two forces.

The Chinese team included senior military officials, such as Major General Ye Jiang, deputy head of the Office of International Military Cooperation (OIMC), and Senior Colonel Liu Bo, deputy director of the OIMC's Bureau of America and Oceania.

They were accompanied by officers from the Uruguayan Defense Ministry, including Director General of Defense Policy Nadia Almeida.

The visiting party was formally welcomed by Army Division I Commander General Marcelo Pose, Cyber Defense Unit Commander Colonel Gerardo Vega, and Deputy Commander Colonel Javier Soria.

The tour focused on the capabilities and operations of the Uruguayan Army's cyber defenses. Colonel Vega delivered a presentation outlining the unit's objectives and challenges in cyberspace.

The Chinese visitors reviewed key facilities, including the Army Cyber Defense School and the Security Operations Center (SOC). They observed a real-time demonstration of the unit's continuous, 24-hour cyber operations, which include monitoring, detecting, and responding to digital incidents.

In a speech concluding the event, General Marcelo Pose underscored the strategic value of the Cyber Defense Unit and the importance of continued cooperation with China in this field.

The Chinese visitors also went to the National School of Peace Operations of Uruguay (ENOPU), where they were briefed on training and pre-deployment preparation for international peacekeeping missions.

Military cooperation between China and Uruguay has expanded in recent years, with China providing various assistance programs. In August 2024, Uruguay confirmed a donation of Chinese military equipment valued at over US$4 million, including advanced communications systems and logistical vehicles.