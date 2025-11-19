Falklands Election, Friday closing date for potential candidates’ nomination

The Election takes place December 11, and includes mobile poll to collect Camp votes on December 10

The Deputy Returning Officer, Elizabeth J. Dent wishes to inform potential candidates for the General Election that the closing date for receipt of nomination papers is 4pm Friday 21 November 2025 at the Registry Office, Townhall, Stanley.

This means that there are only 3 days left to apply. After this date we will not be able to accept nomination forms.

All nomination forms and paperwork can be collected from the office of the Deputy Returning Officer, Registry Office, Townhall, Stanley

Once the campaign begins it must be remembered that the limits on election expenditure are regulated by section 137 and 138 of the Ordinance, which has recently been amended.

They are currently: £1200 in the case of the Camp constituency; and £1000 in the case of the Stanley constituency.