Gibraltar issues a dodecagon-shaped one pound coin with the effigy of Charles III

19th Wednesday, November 2025 - 15:41 UTC Full article

The new coin includes on its obverse an effigy of the King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, with the inscription “Charles III, King of Gibraltar”

The Government of Gibraltar has announced the official issuance of the new Gibraltar one pound coin, featuring the effigy of Charles III as “King of Gibraltar.”

The new coin, issued by the Government of Fabian Picardo, includes on its obverse an effigy of the King of the United Kingdom, Charles III, with the inscription “Charles III, King of Gibraltar.”

The coin shows the minting date of 2024, is dodecagon-shaped (twelve-sided), and is already in circulation.

On the reverse is the royal monogram of Charles III, and the inscription is the last two lines of the first septe of the British National Anthem: “Long to reign over us, God save the King.” The current round one pound coin, which also features Charles III, “will remain legal tender until further notice,” the press release added.