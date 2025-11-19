US Senate passes bill to release Epstein files

19th Wednesday, November 2025 - 09:59 UTC Full article

Trump is expected to sign the measure into law shortly

The US Senate on Tuesday approved a bill mandating the release of documents from the investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, immediately sending the measure to President Donald Trump for enactment.

The Upper House's action followed an overwhelmingly supportive vote hours earlier in the House of Representatives, which passed the legislation 427-1.

The move was notable for its speed and lack of a traditional vote or debate. Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer requested that the bill be automatically referred to the full Senate, and no objection was raised.

“When a bill comes out of the House of Representatives with 427 votes in favor and one against, and the President says he's going to sign it, I'm not sure amending it is a possibility,” Republican leader John Thune pointed out.

President Trump, who had initially opposed the initiative, has reversed his stance under pressure from his own party. He had publicly announced that he would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Minutes before the Senate's decision, Trump posted on Truth Social, stating he was unconcerned with the timing of the passage and that the priority was for Republicans to remember “all the victories” his administration has achieved.

Trump is expected to ratify the bill shortly, which would order the Justice Department to release the Epstein-related papers.

The bill's passage comes one week after House Democrats released a series of 20,000 emails, purportedly showing that Epstein had directly referenced Trump, claiming the President was aware of his crimes and had spent “hours” with one of the victims.

The bill, referred to as the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” addresses the release of records related to the Justice Department's case against Epstein. The so-called “Epstein client list” has been a focal point of public scrutiny. Earlier this year, however, the Justice Department and FBI issued a memo, obtained by Axios, denying the existence of such a list.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating 'client list.' There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions,” the document read.