Chinese and French carmakers join forces in Brazil to develop electric vehicles

20th Thursday, November 2025 - 09:57 UTC

Alckmin praised the initiative

Chinese automaker Geely has officially re-entered the Brazilian market by merging with the local subsidiary of France's Renault. The new entity, named 'Renault Geely do Brasil,' will jointly manufacture four new electrified vehicle models at the Ayrton Senna Complex factory in São José dos Pinhais, Paraná state, by 2027.

The partnership involves a significant investment plan of R$3.8 billion (US$672 million) to develop electrified platforms and new hybrid and electric models.

The merger was solidified by Geely's acquisition of a 26.4% stake in Renault's local capital, marking the start of a far-reaching industrial and technological alliance in Brazil.

The investment will modernize the industrial complex to adapt it for the manufacturing of low and zero-emission vehicles, aiming to “accelerate the brands' development in the national market” and boost the transition to sustainable mobility.

The implementation of Geely's GEA mechanical platform for hybrid and electric vehicles will serve as the base for two new Geely models. Renault will also launch a renewed version of an existing model (possibly Duster or Kwid).

By 2027, local production of a new, dedicated Renault electrified platform for hybrid and electric models is set to begin.

The announcement was attended by high-ranking officials, including Brazil's Vice President and Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce, and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, who praised the initiative, noting it aligns with the government's Mover program, which promotes sustainable industrial investment and has already mobilized R$190 billion in private investments planned until 2033.

The partnership in Brazil builds upon existing global collaborations between the two companies, which are already partners in the Republic of Korea and share ownership of Horse Powertrain, a company developing hybrid and internal combustion engines.

The alliance is viewed as a commitment to the long-term future of Brazil's auto sector, strengthening industrial competitiveness and supporting the country's move toward electric mobility.

Colombia

Chinese electric vehicles are driving a historic boom in electric mobility in Colombia, contributing to a massive 93.7% growth in sales recorded in October, marking the largest sales increase ever seen in the Colombian market.

According to the National Federation of Merchants (Fenalco) and the National Association of Businessmen (Andi), Chinese brands are the primary force behind this sharp rise, with six Chinese automakers ranking among the top 10 best-selling brands in the local market.

From January to October of this year, electric vehicle sales in Colombia surpassed 14,000 units, representing a 150% growth compared to the same period in 2024. The trend became visible at the 2025 Bogotá International Auto Show, where brands such as BYD, JAC Motors, FAW, DEEPAL, and DFAC-DONGFENG are showcasing renewed portfolios focused on electric vehicles.

BYD commands a dominant 50% to 55% share of the electric car market. Of the 14,000 EVs sold in the last year, approximately 7,500 were BYD models. The brand's 2025 launches of cars and SUV models have resulted in a 250% sales increase compared to 2024, the company's Product Manager in Colombia, Leidy Sylva, explained. “We have managed to remove the taboo that having an electric car is unattainable and have brought them closer to a technology that they felt was very distant,” said Sylva.

The market is also seeing interest in high-end electric vehicles. Zeekr, a premium electric brand that arrived a year ago, is already among the top 20 best-selling EV brands. Zeekr's Brand Manager José Luis Porras noted that growing charging infrastructure and a consumer desire to contribute to environmental care are motivating factors. Consumers are opting for EVs because they are quiet, easy to drive, can be charged at home, and offer significant economic benefits.

The 2025 Auto Show will run through Nov. 23 and features over 60 brands operating in the Colombian market.