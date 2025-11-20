Falklands, Broadband Support Packages for households, begins February

The most affordable internet package available from February 2026 onwards will be £50 a month, and FIG recognizes that this may not be affordable for some households

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is pleased to update the public on the introduction of Broadband Support Packages, linked to the changes to VSAT licensing announced at the end of October. From 1 February 2026, eligible households will be able to sign up, via FIG, to receive a subsidized unlimited broadband package from Sure South Atlantic (Sure).

Sure will be discontinuing the availability of the XSML and SML packages at the end of January 2026. The most affordable internet package available from February 2026 onwards will be £50 a month. FIG recognizes that this may not be affordable for some households.

To ensure that everyone can afford access to the internet, FIG, in conjunction with Sure, is launching the Broadband Support Package. Households who qualify for the Broadband Support Package will have access to the Unlimited50 package for £20 a month.

This package offers:

• Unlimited data

• Speeds of up to 5mb/s

• 5GB monthly access to Sure hotspots

Only households in receipt of certain financial assistance benefits from FIG are eligible for a Broadband Support Package. Households may be eligible if someone in their household receives Basic Income Support, Winter Fuel Allowance or is on an Employment Program. Households must only have a single broadband subscription to be eligible and cannot hold a VSAT license.

Applications for Broadband Support Packages will open on 1 December 2025. Application forms, guidance notes and FAQs will be available on the Communication Regulator’s website: regulatorfi.org.fk from 1 December onwards.

You do not need to apply to Sure. Sure will be directed by the Communications Regulator to place successful applicants onto the Broadband Support Package and bill them accordingly.

Please note that line rental is not included in the Broadband Support Package and Sure will charge their residential customers a line rental fee of £12 a month, or £7 a month if you are over 65, in addition to the price of a broadband package.

If you are currently on a XSML or a SML package and will not be applying for a Broadband Support Package then please get in touch with Sure to change your broadband package before the XSML and SML packages are discontinued from 1 February.

Who is eligible for the Broadband Support Package?

You may qualify if:

• You are the bill payer for your household’s broadband.

• You or someone in your household receives:

- Basic Income Support

- Winter Fuel Allowance

- Employment Program

• No one in your household holds a VSAT license.

• Your household subscribes to a single broadband package only.

Can I have a Broadband Support Package if I have a VSAT license?

No, if anyone in your household has a VSAT licence to use services from Starlink, then you cannot have a Broadband Support Package. If you wish to also purchase an internet package from Sure, then you will need to pay the full price.

When can I get a Broadband Support Package?

If you are eligible, you can access the Broadband Support Package from 1 February onwards.

Will FIG subsidize my internet costs before 1 February 2026?

No. This is because the XSML and SML Sure packages are available until then, offering affordable access to broadband.

I am not entitled to financial assistance in the Falkland Islands. Can I have a Broadband Support Package?

No, only households in receipt of financial assistance are eligible for a Broadband Support Package.

I am currently on a XMSL or SML package. Can I have a Broadband Support Package?

Only if your household is in receipt of financial assistance and you meet the other eligibility criteria.

I am on financial assistance, but I am currently on a MED/LRG/XL/Unlimited package with Sure. Can I have a Broadband Support Package?

Yes, if you meet all the eligibility criteria, but your package will be the Unlimited50 package at a price of £20 a month. FIG will not subsidise other internet packages.

Since line rental is not included, what will the total monthly cost be?

Your total bill to Sure for broadband and landline on a Broadband Support Package will be £32 a month, or £27 a month if over 65.

How long will it take to hear back after applying?

You will receive a response within 10 working days of applying. You cannot apply until applications open on 1 December.

Will there be a deadline to apply?

No, applications will remain open indefinitely and you can apply at any point if you are, or become eligible.

Who should I contact if I have problems with the application—Sure or the Communications Regulator?

The Communications Regulator can advise and assist on Broadband Support Packages. Please email info.telecoms@sec.gov.fk if you have any questions.