Paraguay finalizes first poultry shipment to Philippines

20th Thursday, November 2025 - 21:06 UTC Full article

Albania remains the main destination of Paraguayan poultry shipments

Paraguay has successfully completed its first-ever export of poultry meat to the Philippines, achieving a significant milestone in its strategy to expand trade with the Asian market. The inaugural shipment took place just two months after the Philippine market was officially opened to the South American country's poultry products, it was reported this week in Asunción.

This achievement is a core part of President Santiago Peña's government's trade strategy targeting the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a bloc of 10 countries representing over 700 million inhabitants and a combined GDP exceeding US$3.9 trillion.

The milestone shipment consisted of a 40-foot refrigerated container carrying 27 tons of boneless, skin-on thighs. The cargo, distributed in 2,250 boxes, met all required health and trade requirements, marking the start of a new window of opportunity for Paraguay’s agricultural sector.

Gerónimo Vargas Peña, General Manager of the exporting company, Pollos Kzero, hailed the event as a “historic milestone for Paraguayan poultry farming.” He also pointed out that Southeast Asia was the “most attractive market” for chicken meat due to a rapidly increasing consumption of animal protein, which leads to strong demand. He also noted that market expansion into the Philippines is expected to grow, positively impacting the value chain through increased direct and indirect labor, in addition to representing an opportunity for local corn suppliers.



Vargas Peña also acknowledged the crucial role of government efforts, particularly the trade missions led by Peña and the coordination with institutions such as the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Service of Quality and Animal Health (Senacsa), for successfully opening the Filipino market.

Relations between the Philippines and Paraguay, geographically distant nations, span centuries and are currently characterized by mutual cooperation across numerous sectors. Both countries share a Spanish heritage, which influences their gastronomy, among other topics of common interest.

Paraguay primarily exports agricultural products like soybeans and meat to the Philippines. In turn, the Philippines sends manufactured goods and electronics to Paraguay. Additionally, mutual investment has increased, with Filipino companies interested in Paraguayan agriculture, energy, and infrastructure, while Paraguayan businesses have entered the Filipino market in areas like mining and tourism. Furthermore, Paraguay and The Philippines maintain cordial political and diplomatic relations, mutually supporting each other in international organizations.

According to Senacsa, as of October, Paraguayan poultry shipments reached approximately US$ 9 million, with Albania as the main destination, followed by Vietnam and Iraq.