Bolivia: Rift between President Paz and Vice President Lara denied

21st Friday, November 2025 - 19:17 UTC Full article

It is “quite clear to everyone” that President Paz Pereira is “the least like a puppet,” Faval insisted

Bolivia's Presidential Spokesperson Carla Faval on Friday denied the existence of a rift between President Rodrigo Paz Pereira and Vice President Edmand Lara, asserting that the speculation about internal tension “does not correspond to a real state.”

Faval maintained that “there is no internal division regarding the function of the president and the vice president.” She also confirmed a meeting between Paz and Lara soon to “take the corresponding actions regarding his communication and his management as the governing binomial of the State” at a time yet to be disclosed.

The spokeswoman also suggested the public must “begin to get used to” having a president and vice president who are present, and defended Lara's active role, stating that while he may generate “controversial opinions,” he is “present for the country and attentive to his functions.”

Asked about Lara's insinuation that the President might be a “puppet” of Samuel Doria Medina, Faval responded that it is “quite clear to everyone” that the President is “the least like a puppet.” She also highlighted that Paz was “taking firm, coherent actions and with great character and temperance to give much certainty to the country.”

Faval also underscored that the functions of the president and vice president “are completely distinct, but also complementary.”

Also on Friday, hundreds of Lara supporters demonstrated through downtown La Paz to demand that Paz does not exclude him from the Bolivian government. “Lara is not alone,” they chanted. The march ended in front of the Vice Presidency building (Legislative Assembly).

