COP30: Activities suspended due to fire and evacuation

21st Friday, November 2025 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Sabino downplayed the incident

The 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) was thrown into chaos on Thursday when a fire erupted in the so-called Blue Zone pavilions, forcing a rapid evacuation of delegates, officials, and observers just over 24 hours before the conference's scheduled conclusion.

The fire caused high flames to rise in the area where high-level meetings were being held. Technical teams initially suggested the cause was either a generator failure or a short circuit in a stand. Emergency sirens quickly blared, interrupting activities and causing scenes of initial panic and congestion as attendees —including ministers, indigenous representatives, and activists— were evacuated.

Brazilian Tourism Minister Celso Sabino was among the evacuees. He confirmed the situation was quickly brought under control. “The firefighters quickly put out the fire; there were no injuries,” Sabino stated, adding that the outbreak was contained within half an hour.

The conference organization later released a statement confirming the fire was “under control and left no injuries.” The incident immediately rekindled discussions about the infrastructure and security of the Belém venue.

A recently disclosed letter from the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) had warned the Brazilian government of “infrastructure failures,” citing issues with “extremely high” temperatures, air conditioning unit failures, leaks, and flooding prior to the event. The UN agency had also raised security concerns following an attempted intrusion into the Blue Zone on November 12.

Brazilian authorities, however, dismissed the fire as an isolated incident. Sabino downplayed the event, stating that a fire “can happen at any major event on the planet.” He also addressed a controversy following German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's remarks regarding the accommodations, and asserted that the people of Belém “can no longer tolerate this kind of prejudice.”

The incident adds a further layer of complexity to the conference, which has been reportedly threatened by the Comando Vermelho (CV), one of Brazil's main criminal groups, potentially affecting the power grid supplying the conference. Despite the interruption, the main effort to reach a final agreement continues.

The European Union submitted a proposed roadmap for energy transition and ecosystem protection, which has garnered support from more than 80 countries, though it has not yet been formally accepted by the Brazilian Presidency. The proposal seeks to accelerate global efforts, “reflecting common but differentiated responsibilities,” to limit global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius. UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged delegates to show commitment and flexibility, emphasizing that “The 1.5-degree target must be your only red line.”

Following a surprise visit to the COP, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed confidence that negotiators “will achieve the best result a COP has ever offered the planet,” adding that he hopes to convince the conspicuously absent US President that climate change is a serious problem.