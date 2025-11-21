COP30 chairman calls for consensus - extension due to fire not unlikely

André Corrêa do Lago called on countries to reach a consensus for the common good of the planet on the scheduled closing day of the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30) in Belém, the capital of the Brazilian State of Pará. The event's Chairman insisted on Friday that it was time for international cooperation to prevail.

“We know how many obstacles there are to putting words into practice and how difficult it is to reach consensus. But we must never forget that the same consensus that sometimes exasperates us — analysts, delegates, so many people — strengthens this regime. We have to show that this is the COP where consensus is strength,” the ambassador underlined.

“We cannot be divided in the context of the Paris Agreement. We have here the perception of division that comes from several negotiators of the convention. We have tried to reduce this notion of division during these negotiations, with transparency and real solutions that come from the delegations,” he added.

In Corrêa do Lago's view, at least three objectives are entral to the Brazilian presidency: strengthening multilateralism; connecting COP debates to people's lives; and accelerating the implementation of the Paris Agreement (which seeks to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to 1.5°C). The COP30 head also pointed out that holding the event in Belém, in the Amazon, was essential for the message of preserving the biome.

“By organizing this COP in the Amazon, President [Luiz Inácio] Lula [da Silva] wanted the world to see not only the striking beauty of this incredible biome, but also the challenges we have to address,” he noted.

“I believe we have changed the perception of the relationship between nature and climate. Thank you for the moments you all spent here and for your sensitivity towards our forests, which is something that not everyone instinctively understands needs to be protected,” he further mentioned.

During the opening of the informal plenary session in the South Zone, the official venue for COP30, the ambassador also recalled the fire that destroyed part of the pavilions on Thursday. He said that, despite all the negative aspects of the incident, there was a demonstration of collective support, which could be brought to the negotiating table for the final letter of the event.

“We are here together after the fire. It was quickly controlled and contained. It reminded us of our shared vulnerability and how we instinctively act together in times of crisis. I would like to thank everyone for their professionalism and solidarity. We received many messages of support. Many of them were really very strong, friendly, and sensitive,” Corrêa do Lago stated.

In an interview with TV Brasil the day before, he did not rule out a possible extension of the conference due to the incident. “We are working on consultations with regional groups. We are working on this online and by phone. Tomorrow, as the Blue Zone has reopened, we will have negotiations in the morning and throughout the day. So, we'll see how long it lasts. You know that COPs, in general, last longer than expected. We were hoping to get ahead, but we'll see how to proceed tomorrow,” said Corrêa do Lago. The Blue Zone was reopened later on Thursday.

“Brazilian authorities restored operating conditions at the conference venue, obtained an operating permit from the Fire Department, and returned the area to the UNFCCC [the UN body that deals with climate change]. The Blue Zone was reestablished and resumed operations at 8:40 p.m. today,” the organizers said in a statement. (Source: Agencia Brasil)